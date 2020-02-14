Hungary could start taking deliveries of Azeri gas from 2023

MTI – Econews

Hungary could start taking deliveries of 1 billion-2 bln cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan from 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said after a meeting of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental joint committee in Budapest on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Azeri gas could be delivered to Hungary from various sources through various routes, Szijjártó said.

Construction of the Southern Gas Corridor is nearing completion, and Azerbaijan wants to boost its production which could soon reach an annual 45 bln cubic meters, he added.

Azerbaijan wants to expand its delivery capacity to more than 30 bln cubic meters a year, he said.