Hungarians generate 385 kg waste per person

MTI – Econews

Hungarians generated 385 kg of municipal waste per person in 2017, slightly up from the 379 kg generated per person in 2016 but below the 403 kg figure in 2010, data compiled by Eurostat show, state news wire MTI reports.

Last year EU citizens on average were generating 486 kg of waste per head with people in Denmark generating the most at 781 kg per person and citizens in Romania with the least at 272 kg per person.

Eurostat noted that the variations reflect differences in consumption patterns and economic wealth, but also depend on how municipal waste is collected and managed. Hungary was among the bottom 20% of member states in terms of waste generated per person.

A different set of data for waste management showed that in 2017 out of the 486 kg of waste per head generated in the EU 113 kg per head had been placed in landfill, 137 kg per head had been incinerated and 144 kg per head had gone through material recycling.