Hungarian team wins MOL Freshhh competition

BBJ

Hungaryʼs MOL Group held the live final of the 11th edition of its Freshhh student contest. The best seven international teams - from Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Nigeria – competed for final prizes, with the Hungarian team “Petronauts” coming out on top after a challenging battle, according to a press release sent to the BBJ.

Freshhh is an international online student competition, where participants take charge of managing an imaginary integrated oil corporation. Throughout the game, teams consisting of three members have to make day-to-day decisions on oil and gas field development projects, the construction of a refinery, and retail network development, as well as defining the best product portfolio, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 2017 competition, the final of which was held in Budapest last Friday, attracted 1,450 teams from nearly 60 countries.

After two qualifying rounds, the final saw the seven finalist student teams showcase their abilities to solve an oil and gas industry strategy situation game, which was an opportunity to demonstrate their teamwork, negotiation, and strategic management skills. All teams showed excellent performance, the MOL statement said.

“Taking part in the Freshhh competition was a great opportunity for us. It was definitely the hardest and most complicated competition we ever took part in. It required a lot of research and preparation from us, but it was absolutely worth it,” said Emánuel Kovács from the winning team.

Second place went to the Croatian team “Delay,” and third place to the Nigerian team “Awo Omoluabi.” The top three teams won prizes worth a combined total of EUR 25,000.