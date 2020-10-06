Hungarian storage facilities hold 6.49 bln cubic meters of gas

MTI – Econews

Based on data gathered between September 21 and 27, storage facilities in Hungary hold a combined 6.49 billion cubic meters of natural gas with 1.45 bln cubic meters acting as security reserves and 5.04 bln cubic meters available for commercial purposes, state secretary for energy and climate policy Péter Kaderják said, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Gas storage facilities in the country are at full capacity and the amount available could cover Hungaryʼs needs for 130 days if necessary, he added.

With continuous gas transfers from six neighboring countries, the fact that there are almost 107.61 bln cubic meters of gas in European storage facilities and 29.43 bln cubic meters in Ukrainian facilities also provides significant support for Hungaryʼs winter security of gas supply, Kaderják said.

The state secretary noted that Magyar Földgázkereskedő, the gas trading unit of the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) has recently signed a contract booking regasification capacity of some 1 bln cubic meters annually over a period of almost seven years at the Krk terminal in Croatia. He added that by next year Hungary could also import gas from Serbia following an expansion of transport capacity.