Hungarian electric car use grew most in EU

Nicholas Pongratz

Amid declining total market sales by a quarter, the share of electric vehicles among new cars launched in the European Union in the first quarter has risen, according to a report published on Tuesday by ACEA, a professional representative of European carmakers, writes novekedes.hu.

Within the EU, the marketing of alternative propulsion cars has increased the most in Hungary.

In the first quarter, the share of electric vehicles among passenger cars marketed in the European Union rose to 6.8% from 2.5% a year earlier. In Hungary, 517 battery electric cars were launched in the first quarter of this year, 35.7% more than in the first quarter of last year, and the number of plug-in hybrid cars increased by 109.9% to 487.

Some 1,004 rechargeable electric cars were marketed, a 63.8% increase. The number of hybrid electric cars on the market has increased almost 3.5 times this year to 5,677 in Hungary.

The number of hybrid-electric cars placed on the market in Hungary increased significantly in the first quarter of this year compared to the EU, the website adds.