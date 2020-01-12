Household gas prices in Hungary cheapest in EU

MTI – Econews

Household gas prices in Hungary remained the lowest in the European Union in the first half of last year, state news wire MTI reports, citing the latest data from statistical agency Eurostat.

Retail consumers paid just EUR 0.0346 per kWh for their gas during the period, a little more than half of the EUR 0.0632 average paid in the entire EU.

Gas for Hungarian households was also the cheapest in the EU in the second half of 2018.

Industrial consumers in Hungary paid EUR 0.0287 per kWh for their gas in the first half of 2019, the third-lowest rate in the EU after Belgium and the United Kingdom.