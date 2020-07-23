Hell Energy and Hydro announce ʼgreenest beverage can in the worldʼ

BBJ

Hell Energy Group, a well-known energy and soft drink producer, together with the aluminum company Hydro, signed a contract on July 21 to introduce the greenest beverage can in the world, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by Hell Energy

Hell has committed to using Hydro Circal for its beverage can body sheets, with the prime-quality recycled aluminum containing a minimum of 75% recycled post-consumer scrap.

"We are excited and proud to be the first energy and soft drink manufacturer to launch the greenest can packaging with a certified content of minimum 75% recycled aluminum," says Barnabás Csereklye, managing director of Hell Energy and CEO of Quality Pack. "We aspire to lead the market and be the global benchmark by providing low carbon packaging for our consumers. This is why we have committed ourselves to the innovation of Hydro, that is by far the most sustainable solution for our market. The higher the recycled content, the lower the carbon footprint, the better for the environment."

Looking to reduce their carbon footprint, Hell has tested several packaging options, looking for a green solution. Based on the results, aluminum cans came out on top.

The press release says that plastic bottles can only be recycled a finite number of times, and plastic packaging is estimated in having a major share of plastics leakage into the ocean. Hell has already pledged to reduce the share of plastic bottles in their portfolio to 1% by 2025.

On the other hand, Hell argues that aluminum cans can be recycled almost infinitely, keeping its quality and retaining its value. When guaranteeing 75% or more recycled content, it means aluminum that has reached its end of life as a product in use, brought back into the loop.

The company says that its strategy is based on responsible sourcing of aluminum with a low carbon footprint will contribute to reducing global emissions and create products for a low carbon future. Hell achieved to cut its greenhouse gases by 60% when compared to packaging in the past.

According to the press release, Hell Energy Group is the only known beverage manufacturer that is able to offer low carbon can packaging to its worldwide customers and consumers.