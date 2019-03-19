GreenGo, ELMŰ-ÉMÁSZ expand cooperation

Bence Gaál

Carsharing services firm GreenGo and energy provider ELMŰ-ÉMÁSZ have added another element to their cooperation, as GreenGo is now also serving the latterʼs Megyeri út site outside its service area, with a fast charger for the GreenGo fleet installed there for the companyʼs employees using the fully electric car fleet.

GreenGoʼs e-vehicles (image: Greengo.hu)

“We are delighted to have a flexibly managed partnership creating a winning situation in more ways than one,” says GreenGo CEO Bálint Michaletzky, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. “The ELMŰ-ÉMÁSZ agreement is exemplary and shows to our other business partners that we are flexible: if we find common benefits in the terms, we can move beyond the current service area. This is an advantage for all our clients.”

“ELMŰ-ÉMÁSZ, as an environmentally conscious company interested in future energy supply solutions, is committed to spreading the usage of electric cars, and we have found an excellent partner in GreenGo,” says Tamás Jászay, the energy providerʼs corporate development director. “Spreading the e-carsharing model is also important because many users can try and use this new technology regularly.”

Jászay notes that ELMŰ-ÉMÁSZ also offers GreenGo to its trading partners, and has complemented its own mobility palette with the ‘floating fleet’ solution of the carsharing company, which made it more cost-effective and environmentally friendly for staff to move around in Budapest.

“This solution provides the opportunity to gather experience in electric driving, which also contributes to the development of our e-mobility strategy,” he adds.

The long-standing cooperation between the domestic energy company and the two-year startup has been built on mutual interests since the launch of GreenGo, the press release notes. The present announcement is an extension of the co-operation so far.

According to the press release, GreenGo was the first domestic service provider to introduce the concept of community driving with its 45-strong fleet of environmentally friendly, electric small cars expanding to 300 vehicles in two years. Based on research, a community car can replace 5-10 cars that are largely unused.