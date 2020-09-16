Green license plates double in year and a half

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of green license plates in Hungary has doubled in a year and a half, Gábor Gablini, president of the National Association of Motor Vehicle Dealers (GÉMOSZ) told Kossuth Rádió.

However, it is now clear that not all hybrid cars meet environmental standards, so they may refine the conditions for issuing a green license plate in the future.

He recalled that in 2016, when the government decided to support the purchase of electric cars, the later refined program was such a great success that the HUF 5 billion budget was exhausted in a very short time.

Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics said on Thursday that the budget had been exhausted in less than a quarter of an hour, so an additional HUF 800 million was added, but realizing the demand, another similar support program is planned.