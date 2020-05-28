Govʼt pushes back date for ban on single-use plastics

MTI – Econews

The use of some single-use plastic products will be banned from July 1, 2021 instead of the January 1, 2021 deadline proposed earlier, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Pexels

Gulyás said restrictions must be put in place in such a way that they do not endanger jobs, especially not in the current challenging economic environment.

The deadline was determined after Minister for Innovation and Technology Lászlo Palkovics negotiated with industry players and with representatives of the most affected constituencies and agreed that the ban would affect plastic products over 15 microns.

Gulyás said the government would offer HUF 10 billion to help companies adapt their technologies to comply with the new rules.