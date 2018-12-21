Govʼt earmarks HUF 53 bln for cycle path developments

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has earmarked almost HUF 53 billion in funding for the development of bicycle paths in 2018-2021, says a resolution published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny, as reported by state news agency MTI.

A little more than HUF 40 bln of the funding will come from the central budget, while the remainder of the costs will be covered within the framework of European Union-funded projects.

Central budget funding for the developments is allocated to the amount of HUF 10.9 bln for 2018, HUF 14.6 bln for 2019, HUF 12.3 bln for 2020, and HUF 2.5 bln for 2021.

The developments affect a number of stretches along the EuroVelo 6 trans-European long-distance cycling route, as well as along a planned cycle path connecting Lake Balaton with Budapest and the existing cycle path around Lake Balaton.