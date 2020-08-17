Government launches HUF 36 bln Green Bus program

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government launched a program to fund purchases of electric buses with HUF 36 billion over ten years on Friday, according to state news agency MTI.

Photo by K. Sorokin / Shutterstock.com

Minister of Innovation and Technology Lászlo Palkovics said an aim of the Green Bus Program is to strengthen the local bus industry, raising the level of domestically-produced content to 60% or more.

So far, eight Hungarian and foreign bus makers have applied to be certified suppliers to the program, he added.

State Secretary for Energy and Climate Policy Peter Kaderják said a tender for deliveries of HUF 4.2 bln of buses under the program for the period 2020-2021 would be called on October 15.

The government recently issued a resolution requiring municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to procure only emission-free buses from 2022.