Government launches HUF 36 bln Green Bus program

Hungaryʼs government launched a program to fund purchases of electric buses with HUF 36 billion over ten years on Friday, according to state news agency MTI.
Minister of Innovation and Technology Lászlo Palkovics said an aim of the Green Bus Program is to strengthen the local bus industry, raising the level of domestically-produced content to 60% or more.
So far, eight Hungarian and foreign bus makers have applied to be certified suppliers to the program, he added.
State Secretary for Energy and Climate Policy Peter Kaderják said a tender for deliveries of HUF 4.2 bln of buses under the program for the period 2020-2021 would be called on October 15.
The government recently issued a resolution requiring municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to procure only emission-free buses from 2022.