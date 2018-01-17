GE Hungary wins Paks turbine tender

MTI – Econews

GE Hungary, the local subsidiary of General Electric, has won a EUR 793 million open tender to manufacture and supply the turbines for the new reactors of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday, citing the procurement website of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Russiaʼs Silovye Mashiny and GE Hungary submitted applications in the tender. The latter participated as leader of a consortium with Alstom Power Systems, another unit of the General Electric group, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The tender was called by Russiaʼs ASE group, a unit of Rosatom, the general contractor of the new reactors of the Paks plant. Earlier reports said construction in Paks is due to start in January.

Under a bilateral intergovernmental agreement, Hungarian companies will implement about 40% of the EUR 12 billion investment.

RIA Novosti said General Electric is expanding its share in Rosatomʼs projects. Its companies won turbine tenders for Finlandʼs Hanhikivi-1 Nuclear Power Plant in 2016 and Turkeyʼs Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in 2017.