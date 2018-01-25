GE Hungary signs Paks turbine contract

MTI – Econews

GE Hungary, the local subsidiary of General Electric, has signed the EUR 793 million contract on the delivery of turbines for two new reactors at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, according to reports in the Russian press cited by Hungarian news agency MTI Thursday.

A consortium led by GE Hungary was reported to have won the tender to supply the turbines a week earlier.

The tender was called by Russiaʼs ASE group, a unit of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, the general contractor of the new reactors of the Paks plant.

Partnering with GE unit Alstom Power Systems, GE Hungary beat Russiaʼs Silovye Mashiny in the tender.

Hungary is upgrading its sole nuclear power plant with credit from Russia. The upgrade has run into strong opposition domestically, with a recent Greenpeace Hungary-commissioned public opinion poll indicating that the majority of Hungarians reject the investment as planned by the government.

At the same time, Austria revealed this week that it plans to sue the European Commission at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg for allowing Hungary to expand the facility.