Gas deliveries via Serbia set to start from Oct 2021

MTI – Econews

Hungary could start taking deliveries of gas via Serbia from October 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday, after talks with Serbian Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antić in Budapest, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The delivery volume could be even bigger than planned, Szijjártó said at a joint press conference. Hungary is prepared to make additional developments if delivery companies indicate a demand for more than an annual 6 billion cubic meters, he added.

Preparations are already underway to build a pipeline from the border with Serbia connecting to Hungaryʼs gas network, and an agreement on an interconnector with the Serbians could be reached soon, he added.

Antić said the reinforcement the electricity networks of Serbia and Hungary offer each other benefits both countries, adding that it would be a boon for the entire region if a regional electricity market could be established.

Before the press conference, the head of the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) signed a memorandum of understanding with the heads of the Serbian Electricity Works and the state-owned Serbian gas supplier Srbijagas.