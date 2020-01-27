Gas deliveries to Hungary through TurkStream could start in 2 years

MTI – Econews

Deliveries of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline could first start from late 2021 or early 2022 to Hungary, state secretary for energy affairs of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology Péter Kaderják said on Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

Speaking on public news television channel M1, the state secretary noted that the gas pipeline connects Turkey directly with Russia under the Black Sea. The pipeline, also designed to bypass Ukraine, will be extended towards Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary, he added.

In October 2019, Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said Hungary would launch a procedure by the end of that month to contract gas capacity through the Turkish Stream pipeline from 2021. He added that Hungary could take delivery of an annual 10 billion cubic meters of gas across the Serbian border.