First Supercharger in Hungary installed by Tesla near Győr

BBJ

The first Tesla Supercharger station in Hungary has been installed at OMV’s Arrabona filling station on the M1 motorway not far from Győr (some 120 kms northwest of Budapest), according to Hungarian news site napi.hu.

Under the cooperation agreement, OMV provided the premises and Tesla installed and will operate the charging station, which is capable of charging four cars at the same time.

Tesla’s Model S, X and 3 batteries can be 80% charged in about 20 minutes. OMV wants to create "innovative charging and filling stations of the future" to meet customers’ needs, said Tibor Balogh, the Austrian oil and gas companyʼs managing director.