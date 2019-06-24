First LNG refueling station in Hungary opens

Bence Gaál

The first LNG refueling station in Hungary opened today at the Szigetszentmiklós resting station of the M0 orbital motorway at the southwest edge of the capital, awaiting truck drivers.

Thanks to the development, Hungary joins the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T), prolonging one corridor by 550 kilometers, and another by 420 km, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Hungarian haulage companies can now use environment-friendly vehicles running on LNG, with a range of up to 1,500 km.

The station was realized as part of the PAN-LNG project, which was selected as a supported project of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), a key EU funding instrument to promote growth, jobs and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment.

The primary goal of the project is preparing the construction of an infrastructure network that supports LNG-based transportation in Hungary, explains the press release. The total costs of the project amount to EUR 1.2 million, 85% of which came from EU resources. The station was built by Pannon Fuel Kft.

The testing phase of the station started in May, and lasted for a month, during which no complications or problems arose. The station offers premium-quality LCNG fuel for vehicles running on gas, while climate-neutral BioLNG is also in the selection.

Within the framework of the PAN-LNG project, work has also begun on a domestic LNG-producing plant, which will provide an even better supply for the station, the press release adds.