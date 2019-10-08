FGSZ investment enables reverse gas flow from Romania

MTI – Econews

Hungarian gas transmission system operator FGSZ Földgázszállító, a unit of MOL, inaugurated a HUF 6 billion compressor station necessary for reverse flow of gas from Romania to Hungary in Csanádpalota (SE Hungary) on Monday.

The necessary investments on the Romanian side will be completed by May 2020, allowing bidirectional flow of at least 1.75 bln cubic meters of gas annually through the interconnector, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the ceremony.

The compressor station will contribute to the establishment of the BRUA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria) energy corridor, Szijjártó added.

MOL Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernádi said interconnectors between the gas network of Hungary and those of its neighbors had made the gas market more secure and more flexible for the entire region.

Security of supply has also been supported by the expansion of gas reserve capacity, which MOL will continue to maintain at an annual cost of EUR 200 million per year, Hernádi added.