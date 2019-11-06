E.ON Hungáriaʼs ELMŰ, EMÁSZ buyout offers cleared

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has approved mandatory public purchase offers for the outstanding shares of regional electricity distributors ELMŰ and EMÁSZ by the local unit of German utilities giant E.ON, state news wire MTI reports.

The purchase offers, at the earlier announced prices of HUF 34,585 per share for ELMŰ and HUF 31,701 per share for EMÁSZ, will run from November 7 until December 6.

E.ON became the indirect majority owner of both ELMŰ and EMÁSZ after its acquisition of the companiesʼ parent, German peer Innogy, was approved by the European Commission on September 17. E.ONʼs acquisition of the majority stakes in ELMŰ and EMÁSZ triggered a mandatory public purchase offer under capital market rules.

On October 4, the same day E.ON Hungária announced the public purchase offers for ELMŰ and EMÁSZ, separate disclosures revealed that E.ON Hungária would also acquire stakes in the two electricity distributors from Germanyʼs EnBW and the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM).

Free-float in ELMŰ stands at 1.64% and free-float in EMÁSZ is 5.8%, according to the latest shareholder data from October 9.