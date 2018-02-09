Elmű-Émász upgrades electricity grid

MTI – Econews

Regional electricity distributor Elmű-Émász will spend more than HUF 30 billion this year on upgrading its electricity grid infrastructure, Marie-Theres Thiell, chair of the companyʼs board of directors, said on Thursday.

Continuing economic growth, new home construction, more producers of renewable energy and the need for an expanding charging station network for e-vehicles make it necessary to upgrade the infrastructure, Thiell said, cited by national news agency MTI.

Elmű-Émász has spent around HUF 30 billion annually on expansion in recent years, and this could grow to an annual HUF 32 bln within three years.

József Béres, executive manager at the Elmű Hálózati and Emász Hálózati network companies, said 17 grid substations will need to be established in the next ten years, three of them this year. By 2020, Elmű-Émász will also lay down 120 kilometers of underground cables in hilly areas of Northern Hungary, he added.