Electricity consumption reaches record high this summer

BBJ

According to data provided by MAVIR (Hungarian Independent Trans­mission Operator Company Ltd.), between June and August this year electricity consumption reached a historical record.

This summer, electricity consumption was 3.15% higher than last year. Demand for electricity was highest in August, when consumption reached 3743 GWh, a 7% increase year-on-year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Despite the extended period of heat and storms, the supply of electricity was uninterrupted across the country. This was due to the carefully scheduled maintenance of the transmission and distribution networks in Hungary and in the region, Zoltán Tihanyi, deputy CEO for international relations said.