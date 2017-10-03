Electricity consumption reached record high this summer

BBJ

According to data provided by MAVIR (the Hungarian Independent Trans­mission Operator Company), between June and August this year electricity consumption reached a historical record high, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal shows.

This summer, electricity consumption was 3.15% higher than last year. Demand for electricity was highest in August, when consumption reached 3,743 GWh, a 7% increase year-on-year, according to the press release.

Despite the extended period of heat and storms, the supply of electricity was uninterrupted across the country. This was thanks to carefully scheduled maintenance of the transmission and distribution networks in Hungary and in the region, said Zoltán Tihanyi, deputy CEO for international relations.