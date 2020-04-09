Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Electricity consumption declines

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Thursday, April 9, 2020, 09:00

On an average weekday, Hungary consumes about 6,000 to 6,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity, but that had already dropped in the week beginning March 16, when schools were closed, says origo.hu. 

By the beginning of last week, Hungarian ordinary electricity consumption fell even further, with values of 5,700-5,800 MW, which is the same as the consumption between the two holidays at the end of last year.

With the decrease, the first daily load peaks, which normally start around 8 a.m., have shifted back to later in the day, to around noon, origo.hu adds.

 

 

Related articles