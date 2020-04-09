Electricity consumption declines

remember me
On an average weekday, Hungary consumes about 6,000 to 6,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity, but that had already dropped in the week beginning March 16, when schools were closed, says origo.hu.
By the beginning of last week, Hungarian ordinary electricity consumption fell even further, with values of 5,700-5,800 MW, which is the same as the consumption between the two holidays at the end of last year.
With the decrease, the first daily load peaks, which normally start around 8 a.m., have shifted back to later in the day, to around noon, origo.hu adds.
