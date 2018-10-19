EIT announces ʼClimathonʼ, an environmental hackathon

BBJ

The European Institute of Innovation and Technologyʼs Climate Knowledge and Innovation Community will hold an event titled "Climathon", a hackathon focused on climate problems, in Budapest next Thursday (October 25).

EIT is organizing the day in cooperation with the Municipality of Budapest and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

During the event, college students, young entrepreneurs, and developers will try to find solutions to make the Danubeʼs banks more environmentally friendly, while keeping climate protectiom aspects in mind as well.

Participants of the 24-hour climate initiative will also seek answers to questions affecting Budapest residents and tourists alike.

Further information and registration is available at the eventʼs website.