E-carsharing company GreenGo to launch in Prague

Bence Gaál

Hungarian electric carsharing company GreenGo is set to expand abroad for the first time, setting up an operation in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Three years ago, GreenGo was the first company to introduce a fleet composed solely of environmentally friendly EVs in Central and Eastern Europe with its launch in Budapest.

The company grew quickly, expanding its fleet from an initial 45 vehicles to 300 by 2019, and says it is still maintaining steady growth, despite other major service providers joining the Budapest market.

People in Prague can already meet GreenGoʼs Volkswagen eUP cars as they are currently conducting test drives around the city.

"After securing GreenGo’s Budapest operations, we wanted to expand to a Central European city that offers great business opportunities, has a high affinity for the culture of carsharing, shares some similarities with Budapest in terms of size, and is close to our hometown,” GreenGoʼs managing partner, Bálint Michaletzky comments.

Q4 launch

The company will be officially launching its EV fleet service in Prague during Q4 2019. The company says that more details on the service will be available following the test period. Czech operations will be headed by Simon Capek.

"Drawing upon decades of management experience in European and Asian corporate positions and dozens of international product launches, Simon opted to bring his skills and expertise to help a local, innovative enterprise grow. We are very pleased to have him on board and he is very determined to create a more sustainable, and environmentally friendly way of transportation,” Mihaletzky adds.