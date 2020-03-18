Dentons latest European renewable energy guide published

Ekaterina Sidorina

Dentons, which bills itself as the world’s largest law firm, has launched the latest edition of its “Investing in Renewable Energy Projects in Europe” guide. The handbook has been created in cooperation with BloombergNEF, a leading provider of research on clean energy, digital industry, advanced transport, innovative materials and commodities.

The guide presents readers with insights into the key regulatory developments and illustrates the prospects for renewable energy projects in 20 jurisdictions across Europe and Central Asia.

The 2020 edition also touches upon topics and questions around the challenges of technological developments, the state of the renewable energy market and a variety of the other complex matters.

“State action, for example, in the form of renewables support auctions, remains key. However, the tasks facing governments and regulators are multiplying and becoming more complex, particularly as decarbonization becomes as much a matter of industrial policy as of energy market regulation,” Dentons said in a press statement.

“Developments in technology are having an increasing impact on the economics of many projects. It is much less clear when, or if, potential game-changers like the mass adoption of electric vehicles or ‘green’ hydrogen production will start to have a transformative effect,” Dentons added.

The full version of the guide is available on the dentons.com website.