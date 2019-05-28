Danube antibiotics pollution worst in Europe

BBJ

A study prepared in Helsinki reveals that the river Danube is the worst in terms of antibiotics pollution on the entire continent, making it a health hazard, says a report by news portal G7.

The study involves 72 countries and 711 sampling locations, the portal said that at a section of the river in Austria, the Danube contains seven different types of antibiotics including clarithromycin for pneumonia and bronchitis. Concentration of chemicals was four times higher than the safe thresholds.

"It’s quite scary and depressing," the studyʼs co-author and environmental scientist at the University of York Alistair Boxall told British news portal The Guardian. "We could have large parts of the environment that have got antibiotics at levels high enough to affect resistance."

The contamination level of the Danube is surprising for researchers, as only 8% of the examined rivers exceeded safe antibiotics levels in Europe. For the most part, antibiotics inputs come from inadequate wastewater treatment near rivers, the study says.

