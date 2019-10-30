Daikin strengthens sustainability efforts in Hungary

BBJ

Japanese multinational cooling, heating, and ventilation solutions company Daikin has announced a ramping up of its sustainability activities around the globe, including its operations in Hungary, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image: fn.artworks / Shutterstock.com

Daikin says that increased electricity consumption and refrigerant emissions are a cause of concern from the perspective of the environment and climate change. The company is currently working on the production and distribution of environment-friendly products that use energy-efficient technology and refrigerants with lower global warming potential (GWP).

Daikin says that in 2017, it managed to save 54 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in CO2 equivalent at the corporate level in retail sales of air conditioners, due partly to inverter technology and partly to the transition to a refrigerant, R-32, with lower GWP.

The company says the R-32 refrigerant can reduce the environmental impact of air conditioning. It has granted unprecedented access to close to 180 patents it has filed since 2011, related in principle to the safe use and application of R-32 refrigerant.



Sustainability in Hungary

Within the Daikin organization in Hungary, a new position has been established, aiming to strengthen the company’s environmental and climate-conscious approach and action. The new position is termed Environmental Advocacy, and filled by Gabriella Szalai, who is tasked, among other things, with regulatory issues relevant to sustainable development and climate protection.

Szalai formerly worked for the Hungarian Energy Efficiency Institute (MEHI), dealing for five years with issues related to EU harmonization of the regulatory environment of domestic climate and energy efficiency policy.

In the last two years, Daikin has also stepped up its CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities in the country. In 2018, the company supported the Igazgyöngy Alapítvány (The Real Pearl Foundation) and its bio-briquette program supporting people within a community living in underprivileged circumstances. Participants in the program can get quality briquettes to burn during hard winter periods. Using briquettes eliminates the pollution that comes from burning plastic, paper or stolen timber to create heat, Daikin says.

In 2019, the company supported the Bethesda Childrenʼs Hospital, by first donating two, then three additional air conditioning units, and also arranging for free installation.