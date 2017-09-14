Construction at Paks to start with adjacent buildings

MTI – Econews

Construction work at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant could start at the beginning of next year with supplementary buildings and support facilities indispensable for building the new reactors, Attila Aszódi, state secretary in charge of maintaining the power plantʼs capacity, was reported as saying by state news wire MTI Wednesday.

Speaking at an energy conference in Bükfürdő (western Hungary), Aszódi said that the authorities had acquired all the necessary environmental permits, as well as the site permit and all approval needed from the European Union.

Hungary is building two new reactors at the Paks plant in a EUR 12 billion project. The new blocks are intended to replace existing blocks when their lifespan ends in the 2030s. Russiaʼs Rosatom is the general contractor for the project.

During a recent visit to Budapest, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that construction on the upgrade of the Paks plant would start in January next year, almost two years behind schedule.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told journalists at the time the parties had also confirmed that Hungarian businesses would receive contracts for USD 5 bln of the USD 12 bln project, as agreed earlier.