Chinaʼs CMC building HUF 32 bln solar park in Hungary

MTI – Econews

China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) on Monday laid the cornerstone of a HUF 32 billion, 100 MW solar park in Kaposvár, southwest Hungary, state news wire MTI reported.

Photo: Zoltán Író

The park, the largest in Central Europe, is expected to be completed by December.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics noted that the solar park is being built within the framework of an agreement on investments in Hungary that he signed with CMC Chairman Ruan Guang in Beijing in April.

Hungary aims to boost its solar park capacity from 700 MW to 3,000 MW by 2022, and to 7,000 MW by 2030, he added.

Ruan Guang said the components of the solar park would be produced in CMCʼs own factories, but the company would maximize opportunities for Hungarian companies to participate in setting up the park.