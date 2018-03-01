BCSDH members support UNʼs Sustainable Development Goals

The UNʼs Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were the focus of the annual general assembly of the Business Council for Sustainable Development Hungary (BCSDH) on February 27. According to a BCSDH survey, 70% of companies consulted have already committed to one or more of the SDGs.

The BCSDH’s member list comprises 80 CEOs whose companies produce 30% of Hungarian GDP. At its annual general assembly, the organization revealed preliminary results from its SDG-related survey. The data show that 70% of the respondent companies claim that they are contributing to meeting the SDGs, and that another 15% are also preparing to take action.

Through use of the survey, the BCSDH was interested in revealing whether companies are contributing to the fulfillment of the UN SDGs, which were adopted in September 2015, and how many specific objectives have been defined in relation to these goals. Evaluation of the survey is still in progress, with the final results set to be published in May.

"During the 2017 jubilee year, the BCSDH became the voice of the business world in sustainability-related issues," said Attila Chikán Jr., president of the organization. "The process of policy reconciliation has already begun, and will continue in 2018. The business sector and the BCSDH are also taking action to achieve the United Nations’ and Hungaryʼs Sustainable Development Goals."

CEOs who have already defined goals to support the achievement of the SDGs include Tibor Bodor (ING), Kornél Szepessy (HungaroControl), László Károlyi (Legrand), and László Módos (MAVIR). The company leaders participated at a round table discussion, where they provided insights into their companies’ practical efforts to help meet the SDGs, assisting those who are still at the beginning of this process.

The SDG Compass, compiled by GRI, the UN Global Compact and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), was presented at the event. This instrument helps companies achieve their SDG-relevant goals, fulfill strategic integration targets, and contribute to the more accurate measurement of achieved goals.