BCSDH calls for tenders For ‘Sustainable Future’ prize

Bence Gaál

The Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary (BCSDH) has announced the 2018 “For a Sustainable Future” prize, to recognize achievements of leaders and companies in advancing the UNʼs Sustainable Development Goals.

The council is inviting applicants in three categories: “Change Leaders”; “Business Solutions”; and “Leading Women.” While the latter category is for BCSDH member companies only, the first two are open to all applicants.

In the “Change Leaders” category, the council is looking for nominations of CEOs and board members who have contributed greatly to addressing sustainability challenges in their own field.

In the “Business Solutions” category, applicants are asked to submit innovative solutions that increase the business contribution to meeting the councilʼs Action 2020 Hungary program and Sustainable Development Goals.

The deadline for applications and nominations for all three categories of the prize, which is sponsored by Mavir, Alteo, Legrand, and Essity, is July 31. The results will be announced at the BCSDH business lunch on October 18.

Further information on eligibility criteria and rules can be found at the BCSDH website.