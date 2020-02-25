Aldi phasing-out plastic lids

Nicholas Pongratz

Aldi aims to reduce its use of plastic through a number of measures, and in 2019 it removed several disposable plastic products, including plastic cutlery, glasses, plates and straws, writes portfolio.hu.

Photo by LaMography

In the spring of 2019, Aldi asked customers on its Facebook page whether they would like to purchase branded dairy products with or without a plastic lid.

According to voters’ response, the company is phasing out plastic covers for their dairy products. The company is now continuing this effort and will permanently abandon plastic lids for the most sought after 450 grams of 12% and 20% sour cream.

Lids will be abandoned after stocks run out, which is scheduled to happen in March this year, portfolio.hu notes.