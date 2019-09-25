Áder pledges USD 6 mln for international climate support

Hungarian President János Áder pledged almost USD 6 million in support for international climate finance over the next three years in a message delivered at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, 168ora.hu says.

Part of the support will go to the Green Climate Fund, Áder said. Áder also said Hungary would expand its solar capacity by a factor of ten by 2030, while phasing out coal and boosting nuclear power generation.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General called for the summit to boost and accelerate actions implementing climate goals. Guterres asked leaders to come to the 2019 summit with plans, un.org reports.