Academic-private partnership for Hungarian smart city project

BBJ

Two Hungarian universities and two private companies will cooperate in a nearly HUF 2.5 billion project for better management of cities and energy supply to remote rural areas, according to the delmagyar.hu southern regional news website.

The University of Szeged, Sagemcom Magyarország Kft., the University of Pannonia in Veszprém and Yazoo-Systems Kft. will partner in a project to develop smart city technology that supports better energy management, according to delmagyar.hu.

The research and development project, worth HUF 2.481 billion, aims to improve energy supply to remote settlements and increase the efficiency of distribution infrastructure in big cities, in part though better use of solar panels. The three-year project has been awarded HUF 1.6 bln in European Union funding.

A group of 20 researchers based in Szeged will participate in the project, which is planned for three years and will end in September 2020, delmagyar.hu reported.

According to a Wikipedia definition, a smart city is an urban area that uses different types of electronic data collection sensors to supply information which is used to manage assets and resources efficiently. This includes data collected from citizens, devices, and assets that is processed and analyzed to monitor and manage traffic and transportation systems, power plants, water supply networks, waste management, law enforcement, information systems, schools, libraries, hospitals, and other community services.