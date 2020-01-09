2019 hottest year in Hungary since 1901

MTI – Econews

Last year was the hottest year in Hungary since 1901, the weather service said, with the national daily mean temperature averaging 12.9 °C, state news wire MTI reports.

Of the 10 hottest years, eight have been recorded since 2000 in Hungary, where warming has been slightly above the global average, rising by 1.2 °C since the beginning of the 20th century, the statement said.

Last yearʼs average daily mean temperature averaged was 1.87 °C above the average mean between 1981 and 2010.

The summer of 2019 was the second hottest since 1901, with June 3.6 °C hotter than the average of previous years. Daily maximum temperature records broken both on June 15 and 16. The hottest day of 2019 was August 12, with 38 °C recorded in Derekegyház, in southern Hungary.

Record temperatures were witnessed last fall, with September 1 °C hotter than the average of previous years, October 2 °C hotter and November 4 °C hotter.

The weather office said the climate conditions of Hungary fitted the global trend of warming last year, also characterized by extremities in terms of rainfall.