Young people save HUF 418,000 on average

Nicholas Pongratz

According to data from the third quarter of last year, Hungarians aged between 19 and 29 have on average savings of HUF 418,000; those aged 19-25 have HUF 220,000, on average, while those aged 26-29 have an average of HUF 800,000, says adozona.hu.

According to the K&H Youth Index for Q3 2019, 65% of men and 42% of women aged 19-29 have savings.

Conscious savings are typical for 27%, who set aside the amount they want at the beginning of the month.

Another 23% save money at the end of the month, 32% save only occasionally, and 18% don’t save at all, adozona.hu adds.