Young people save HUF 418,000 on average

According to data from the third quarter of last year, Hungarians aged between 19 and 29 have on average savings of HUF 418,000; those aged 19-25 have HUF 220,000, on average, while those aged 26-29 have an average of HUF 800,000, says adozona.hu.
According to the K&H Youth Index for Q3 2019, 65% of men and 42% of women aged 19-29 have savings.
Conscious savings are typical for 27%, who set aside the amount they want at the beginning of the month.
Another 23% save money at the end of the month, 32% save only occasionally, and 18% don’t save at all, adozona.hu adds.
