Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Young people save HUF 418,000 on average

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 09:45

According to data from the third quarter of last year, Hungarians aged between 19 and 29 have on average savings of HUF 418,000; those aged 19-25 have HUF 220,000, on average, while those aged 26-29 have an average of HUF 800,000, says adozona.hu. 

According to the K&H Youth Index for Q3 2019, 65% of men and 42% of women aged 19-29 have savings.

Conscious savings are typical for 27%, who set aside the amount they want at the beginning of the month.

Another 23% save money at the end of the month, 32% save only occasionally, and 18% don’t save at all, adozona.hu adds. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles