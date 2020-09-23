Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Worsening risk of debt chain

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:10

In the economic environment transformed by the coronavirus epidemic, the risk of worsening debt chain problems and companies becoming insolvent has increased, especially in the areas most affected, according to the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) Institute (GVI), writes adozona.hu. 

Image by Shutterstock.com

MKIK GVI analyzed the development of late payment and chain debt through the responses of 407 domestic enterprises on the basis of the data of the quarterly business survey of July this year.

According to the announcement, at least one business partner of 65% of businesses paid late in the first half of 2020, and 38% of respondents themselves owed their suppliers at least once during the period under review.

Late payment was most prevalent among companies with less than 100 employees, purely domestically owned companies, and trade and manufacturing, while debt was most common among companies with more than 100 employees and other economic service enterprises, while in construction, the problem of late payment has significantly decreased compared to the previous year, the tax website notes.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles