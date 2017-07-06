With bird flu restrictions eased, poultry processorʼs output soars

MTI – Econews

Pannon Fine Food has been processing 25,000-30,000 waterfowl a week since the middle of May, as restrictions due to an earlier outbreak of avian influenza were eased, the companyʼs managing director told state news agency MTI on Wednesday.

In January, when the bird flu restrictions were still in place, the company was processing just 4,000 waterfowl a week, said Lajos Nyeste. The companyʼs maximum capacity is 30,000-32,000 birds a week, which could be reached if it can hire 25-30 more workers, adding to the 190 staff at present, he added.

Pannon can process about 6,000 geese a week. The rest of the birds it turns out are ducks.

Pannon exports about 80% of its output. It delivers 60 tonnes a year to Canada and about 20 tonnes to Hong Kong every month or two, according to MTI.

Japan could lift its restrictions on poultry imports in August, paving the way for annual exports of 160-180 tonnes.

Pannon opened a slaughterhouse in Orosháza (SE Hungary) in 2014. The companyʼs majority owners are Green-Divízió, Mafarm, Integrál-Hat and EFS Europe Food Service. The first three of the four account for almost half of Hungaryʼs waterfowl output, processing 5 million ducks and 2 million geese a year.

Pannon Fine Food had revenues of HUF 4.4 bln last year.