Weekly Plusz bond sales steady

MTI – Econews

The latest weekly sales of the Hungarian Government Securities Plusz bonds for retail investors reached HUF 37.3 billion, a little over the HUF 35.4 bln in the previous week, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data released by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK).

Total subscription of the bond, launched in June 2019, now stands at HUF 4.472 tln.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary, taking some of the heat off the real estate market where home prices, especially in the capital, had earlier risen faster than anywhere in the European Union.