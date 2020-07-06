Weekly Plusz bond sales steady

MTI – Econews

The latest weekly sales of the Hungarian Government Securities Plusz bonds for retail investors reached HUF 40.5 billion, higher than the HUF 37.5 bln in the previous week as well as the HUF 36.8 bln average for the previous eight weeks, data released by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) on Monday show.

Total subscription of the bond, launched in June 2019, now stands at HUF 4.364 trillion.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary, taking some of the heat off the real estate market where home prices, especially in the capital, had earlier risen faster than anywhere in the European Union.