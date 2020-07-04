Weekend traffic restrictions for heavy trucks to persist

Nicholas Pongratz

Weekend traffic restrictions for heavy trucks will be extended into July and August, according to uzletem.hu.

Trucks will no longer be able to travel on domestic roads from 3 p.m. on Saturday, instead of the previous time of 10 p.m.

Restrictions on the movement of lorries with a maximum permissible laden weight of more than 7.5 tonnes, such as tractors, slow-moving vehicles, or combinations of these vehicles and trailers, are justified on road safety and environmental grounds.

Vehicles exempted from the ban include those carrying out technical or communal work, attending accidents or rescuing cargo, and transporting live animals, fresh milk, dairy products, meat, baked goods and perishable food.

The use of truck stops may be suspended in justified cases, uzletem.hu adds.