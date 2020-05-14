Weather favors good strawberry cultivation

Nicholas Pongratz

According to the overview of the National Chamber of Agriculture, domestic strawberries will appear in larger quantities in markets and shops from this weekend onwards, writes agroinform.hu.

Image by Pixabay

This year, the mild winter and spring have been very favorable for strawberries, so if the weather continues in that vein, most growers expect good quality and abundant crops.

By the end of this week, the first major open field crop in the south of the country is expected to be harvested, followed in a few days by the more northern areas.

According to the 2019 data, the Hungarian strawberry production area is about 650 hectares, producing an average of 8,000-10,000 tonnes of goods per year, depending on the weather conditions.