Weaker watermelon yield expected

BBJ

The main watermelon harvest in Hungary is expected at the end of this week and early next week, with fruit arriving in the shops at the beginning of July, according to business news site vg.hu.

This year’s harvest is later than usual, and producers expect less fruit. The nights were cooler at the time of early flowering, which will result in a poorer yield, they say.

The hardest challenge facing producers is the spread of weeds. According to the report, the problem is more serious in places that received a high amount of precipitation, while the state of the watermelon stock in locations without heavy rainfall is generally acceptable.

Farmers are waiting for a secondary flowering in August to get additional crops, vg.hu noted.