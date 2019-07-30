Watermelon exports skyrocketing

BBJ

Thousands of tonnes of Hungarian watermelon is exported to regional peers, business daily vg.hu reported.

Demand for the high-quality Hungarian fruit is growing each year, generating a 12% volume rise in 2017. Watermelon growers has exported 4,500 tonnes of watermelon through the Hungarian unit of German discount supermarket chain Lidl, worth HUF 400 million, some 27% higher compared to the previous years.

Local stores of U.K.-based multinational retailer Tesco sold 10,000 tonnes on the domestic market and exported some 8,000 tonnes to its regional units in Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, vg.hu reported