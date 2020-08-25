Wage support scheme applications must be made by next week

MTI – Econews

Applications for the government’s wage support scheme for people working fewer hours because of the pandemic will be accepted until the end of August, as earlier announced, State Secretary for Economic Strategy and Regulation László György, of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, said yesterday, according to state news agency MTI.

György said the government has no plans to extend the scheme which was launched in April. So far, the government has awarded wage support for more than 226,000 work places.

György said the number of registered job-seekers has fallen for the tenth week in a row, declining by 2,456 most recently.

He said a white paper prepared by business chambers and professional associations would be published next Monday on measures companies can take to ensure their continued operation in the case of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.