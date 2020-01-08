Volvo wins Volánbusz tender

MTI – Econews

Volvo Hungária Kereskedelmi es Szolgáltató has won a public procurement tender called in August 2019 to supply buses to state-owned bus company Volánbusz, Hungarian news agency MTI reports citing information by business daily Világgazdaság.

Volvo Hungária will deliver 15 low-entry, three-axle suburban buses with the option of delivering one extra for HUF 2.82 billion.

Two companies submitted bids at the tender but the one from MAN Kamion és Busz Kereskedelmi was rejected for technical reasons.

Világgazdaság asked Volánbusz to comment on the information but the company declined as an appeal can be submitted against the result of the tender until January 17.