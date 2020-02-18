Volán signs HUF 2.3 bln contract for 29 buses

remember me
State-owned bus company Volánbusz on Tuesday said it signed a contract to buy 29 new Neoplan Tourliner buses for HUF 2.324 billion, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.
The 49-seat buses are equipped with air conditioning, WiFi, power supply and drivers assistance systems. They will be put into service by the end of summer.
The purchase is part of a larger scheme for 2019-2022 in which Volánbusz is buying 3,930 buses and upgrading 60% of its fleet.
