Volán signs contracts for 352 buses

MTI – Econews

State-owned bus company Volanbusz and its fleet manager Volán Buszpark have signed contracts with Kravtex worth more than HUF 21 billion for the purchase of 352 buses, Volánbusz told state news wire MTI.

The contracts were signed on Tuesday by Volánbusz chairman-CEO Ilona Dávid and by managing director István Krankovics of Kravtex.

Volánbusz is purchasing 90 buses for HUF 5.5 bln and Volán Buszpark is buying 262 vehicles for nearly HUF 16.3 bln.

The purchases will involve 240 Credobus Econell 12 models and 112 Credobus Inovell 12 buses.

The first buses will enter service in the coming days and all of them will be shipped by spring 2020. The buses will be deployed in 16 counties across the country.

Including Tuesdayʼs contracts, Volánbusz has made agreements to upgrade 10% of its vehicle fleet by the end of 2020. The company aims to buy 3,930 buses between 2019 and 2022, upgrading 60% of its fleet by the end of the period.